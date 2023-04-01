NWS confirms tornadoes in N.J. as severe storms leave destruction across Delaware Valley

A line of severe thunderstorms claimed the life of one person in Sussex County, Delaware Saturday, as they ripped through the Delaware Valley, dumping copious rain, dousing the region with frequent lighting, strong, gusty winds and hail.

Forecasters warned of the potential for severe weather, as part of a system that produced many strong tornadoes in the Midwest and southern states Friday evening, advanced into the northeast Saturday.

Across the Delaware Valley, storms began to develop about 5 p.m., moving west to east, igniting the northern and western Philadelphia suburbs with warnings, both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, as the system marched across the area on its way to the Jersey shore.

In its wake, the system dumped drenching rain, causing flooding in some locales, such as the Schuylkill Expressway, in King of Prussia and frequent cloud to ground lighting.

In Sussex County, Delaware, officials say one person died after a reported tornado caused a house to collapse. The person's age and identify have yet to be released.

Delaware Gov. John Carney offered his condolences, saying "Our prayers are with the family of the victim in Sussex County, and everyone affected by today’s severe storms."

Further north, many locations received pea-sized hail and gusty winds capable of doing extreme damage.

Severe storm in Brigantine, N.J. (@richlevering)

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Chester County hail. (Mrs. Anderson)

The system exited the region after 8 p.m., leaving many residents to clean up storm damage.

Neighbors in Cinnaminson are wrapping their heads around the widespread damage now confirmed by the National Weather Service to be caused by a tornado.

"It went from a beautiful, sunny day. My husband was washing cars, earlier in the afternoon," resident Kristin Parry said.

Parry lives on Riverton Road and says one tree snapped up at the top, while seconds later, another tree was uprooted, slamming into power lines and a transformer. "Big, huge boom. Sparks everywhere."

Damage is extensive in the Burlington County town, as access to some rods were cut off. The roof of one home is gone, the homeowner saying he can see the sky from his second-floor bedroom. A blue pickup truck was crushed under limbs and branches.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Mark Fillion says the truck is 20-years-old. He’s relieved no one was in it when the tree came crashing down. "I parked the truck away from the tee, but the whole tree came down. What are you gonna do? Nobody got injured, so thank God for that."

Neighbors banded together, forming assembly lines to clear downed trees and tree contractors got to work early Sunday morning, anticipating several days of storm clean up.

A team from the National Weather Service surveyed the damage and said it’s significant.

"Certainly, it’s always heartbreaking to hear stories of any damage that occurs, or any loss of life," Meteorologist Mike Lee said.

Over and over again, homeowners remained positive and thankful the damage wasn’t worse.

"Luckily, it didn’t fall on the house, cause we were in the living room," Parry added.

PSE&G adds an important safety reminder – always consider any downed wires to be live wires. Utility are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses.