Study: Going to the movies is good for your heart

Apparently going to the movies is good for your heart health!

According to a new study from the University College of London, researchers studied 77 people in collaboration with a movie theater chain and discovered their heart rates during a two-hour movie was similar to a light gym workout.

The study participants watched the 2019 live-action version of Aladdin and wore electronic sensors to track their heart rate.

The authors of the study said, "This level of stimulation can help to build cardio fitness levels and burn fat."

The study also revealed, "The cinema is one of the only places left where you can step away from devices and the outside world and truly switch off."