Subaru issues recall for over 95K Crosstreks, Foresters, Legacys and Outbacks

article

Subaru has recalled multiple vehicles with the model years 2021-2023 because of a rearview image issue.

The recall covers 95,830 model year 2021 Crosstreks, model year 2022 Foresters, and model year 2021-2023 Legacys, and Outbacks.

In a November letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the agency said a defective weld may allow water to enter the inhibitor switch in these vehicles, causing it to fail.

RELATED: New cars are supposed to be safer yet roadway deaths continue to rise, data shows

An inhibitor switch could prevent the reverse lights from illuminating and the rearview camera image from displaying, increasing a crash risk, according to the letter.

Car owners with these vehicles can have the inhibitor switch replaced by a Subaru dealer free of charge.

Subaru is mailing owner notification letters on Jan. 8, 2024, and consumers can also call the company's customer service at (800) 782-2783. The number for the recall is WRQ-23.

Consumers can call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





