Subway debuting meat-free Beyond Meatball sub with plant-based meatballs

The sandwich chain is teaming up with Beyond Meat to bring their guests the "Beyond Meatball," which guests at participating test locations can request inside the chain's meatball marinara subs.

The Beyond Meatball, which is made with plant-based proteins, will be available at 685 Subway locations across the United States and Canada starting in September, according to a press release, and the Beyond Meatball will be exclusive to Subway.

Each six-inch sub will reportedly contain 24 grams of protein.

Subway described the partnership with Beyond Meat as an innovative part of their “culinary journey.”

Len Van Popering, Subway’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer, said, “Subway appeals to so many fans because we truly offer something for everyone. Our guests want to feel good about what they eat and they also want to indulge in new flavors. With our new plant-based Beyond Meatball™ Marinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds. And, we are particularly excited about debuting a co-developed product that can’t be found anywhere else: the Beyond Meatball™ made just for Subway.”

“We're excited to partner with Subway and are grateful that the menu team through to senior management has entrusted us as their innovation partner to deliver delicious plant-based proteins to their guests," added Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Subway as we together serve and delight existing and new fans of this iconic chain.”

Subway isn’t the only restaurant getting into the Beyond Meat game.

Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) recently introduced a Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Sandwich at participating restaurants in Manhattan.

