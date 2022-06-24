Delaware Special Olympics' 2022 Summer Games begins Friday

The summer games for the Special Olympics in Delaware kicks off on Friday at the University of Delaware Nelson Athletic Complex.

The event will begin with a special opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

According to the event, more than 500 athletes and partners from all over the state will meet to compete in six sports.

The sports include bocce, powerlifting, softball, tennis, swimming, and track & field.

Over 1,000 volunteers helped prepare for the two-day competition.