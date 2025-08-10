Sunday evening shooting in Overbrook leaves girl injured, police say
article
West Philadelphia - A "juvenile female" was shot while in the creek at Morris Park in Overbrook on Sunday evening, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting took place in the 1100 block of North 68th Street inside the creek at around 5:34 p.m.
What we don't know:
The victim was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; her condition is unknown at this time.
The scene is currently active as Philadelphia police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
The Source: Information provided in this article came from the Philadelphia Police Department.