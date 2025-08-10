Sunday evening shooting in Overbrook leaves girl injured, police say

article

The Brief A "juvenile female" was shot while in the creek at Morris Park in Overbrook on Sunday evening. The shooting took place in the 1100 block of North 68th Street at around 5:34 p.m. The victim was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; her condition is unknown at this time.



A "juvenile female" was shot while in the creek at Morris Park in Overbrook on Sunday evening, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of North 68th Street inside the creek at around 5:34 p.m.

What we don't know:

The victim was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; her condition is unknown at this time.

The scene is currently active as Philadelphia police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.