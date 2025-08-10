Expand / Collapse search

Sunday evening shooting in Overbrook leaves girl injured, police say

Published  August 10, 2025 9:01pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • A "juvenile female" was shot while in the creek at Morris Park in Overbrook on Sunday evening.
    • The shooting took place in the 1100 block of North 68th Street at around 5:34 p.m.
    • The victim was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; her condition is unknown at this time.

West Philadelphia - A "juvenile female" was shot while in the creek at Morris Park in Overbrook on Sunday evening, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of North 68th Street inside the creek at around 5:34 p.m.

What we don't know:

The victim was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; her condition is unknown at this time.

The scene is currently active as Philadelphia police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

The Source: Information provided in this article came from the Philadelphia Police Department. 

