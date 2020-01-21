Super Bowl ticket price averages above $6,000, potentially most expensive championship game to attend in history

Want to go Super Bowl LIV? You’ll need to spend a few thousands bucks.

SeatGeek, an online resale resource for concert and event tickets, released info regarding Super Bowl ticket prices from recent years. According to SeatGeek, which bases its data on tickets sold through its service, the average price of entry to the Super Bowl was $7,098 as of Jan. 21.

That could potentially make this year’s Super Bowl the most expensive ever, and among one of the most expensive sporting events for fans to attend in history.

The average price of a ticket can be impacted by prices for more in-demand seats. For example, as of Jan. 21, prices for Super Bowl seats in section 307 were around $5.2k on SeatGeek, while lower-level seats near the 50-yard line were over $10,000 each.

“Resale activity spikes immediately following the conference championship games, but prices generally tend to fall as kickoff approaches,” the service noted. Based on SeatGeek’s own data trends, average ticket prices are currently projected to be just over $4,000 by game day.

Still, anything from $4,000 to $7,098 is a significant amount to spend on a sporting event. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the last quarter of 2019, the median weekly earnings for full-time workers was $936.

Put more simply, the average full-time worker would have to dedicate nearly two months of pay if they wanted to purchase a Super Bowl ticket on Jan. 21. For some fans, that may be worth it.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.

