Survivors of Bucks County flash flooding speak in ceremony to honor lives lost

It’s been more than a week since two young children were swept away by flash floods in Bucks County. 2-year-old Mattie was discovered more than 30 miles away, in the Delaware River, Friday. The search for her 9-month-old Conrad tirelessly continues.

At the same time, the Bucks County community gathered Sunday to remember the lives lost in the flood water.

"There were sewer pipes. There were huge trees that were being tossed and how I did not get hit by one of those is an absolute miracle," flash flood survivor and grandmother to Mattie and Conrad, Dahlia Galindez said. "I guess I get to stay here for a while. I kind of wanted to be with Katie and the children, but that wasn’t my choice."

Galindez was in one of the 11 cars swept up in the ferocious flash flood in Bucks County. "We got out of the car and the water was up to my shin. I took a few steps and I was swept away by the water."

Dahlia described how her son-in-law and 4-year-old grandson survived. "Jim was able to hold onto the guard rail. And, his son. And stood in those waters many minutes. He told me his shoes looked like they had gone through a cheese grater, that’s the force of the water."

She says eventually a veteran police officer, who she considers an angel, saved them. She could see survivor Dave Love hanging onto a tree behind her, but neither could help each other through the force of the water.

Dave spoke with a heavy heart about the loss of his wife, Yuko. "Yuko Love, I love you. I am so sorry."

Paul Shiels is the grandfather of Conrad and Mattie, on Jim’s side. He thanked the tireless effort of the first responders who not only reacted quickly and bravely in dangerous and difficult conditions but continue to exhaustively search for Conrad. "Many of the rescuers we visited had tears in their eyes when we thanked them. One of them told me why. It was because they were all treating the search as if they were looking for their own children and it showed."

The names of the three other victims were read as torches were lit. Enzo and Linda DePiero and Susan Barnhart.

The ceremony held at the 9/11 Memorial Garden where the mission is After Darkness, Light.

"Somehow, I’m at peace, at times. I have comfort. At times, it’s piercing. One of the things we learned with the grief counselor is love never dies. Love is bigger than the loss, which has been catastrophic," Dahlia said.