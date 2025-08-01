Suspect arrested in Philadelphia rec center mass shooting: police

The Brief Keon Kiah, 17, has been arrested and faces 13 counts of Aggravated Assault and related charges for a shooting that occurred at a rec center in Philadelphia Wednesday. The shooting left five people injured, including a rec center employee.



A teen sought in connection with a shooting near Christy Recreation Center Pool surrendered to police Friday night.

What we know:

Philadelphia police issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Keon Kiah in connection with a mass shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 30, near 56th and Christian Street.

Police say Kiah is accused of discharging a firearm near the Christy Recreation Center Pool while children and staff were at the facility.

As a result, a 10-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl sustained graze wounds, and a 32-year-old recreation center employee was also grazed by a bullet.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the face and remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, another 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip.

Investigators say they believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation that took place across from the recreation center.

Police say Kiah and several other individuals allegedly returned to the area following the dispute.

On Friday night, police say the 17-year-old suspect turned himself in to Philadelphia police.

He will be charged with 13 counts of Aggravated Assault, 13 counts of Simple Assault, 13 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person (REAP), and related offenses.

The arrest comes hours after police released new surveillance footage showing the teen suspect.