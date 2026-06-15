Suspect identified in deadly shootout that injured 3 Philadelphia officers

The Brief Three Philadelphia police officers are in stable condition after being shot at North 54th and Arlington streets in the Wynnefield section. The 57-year-old suspect, Eric Franks, died in the shootout and investigators recovered a 9mm handgun. Police have not yet shared what led to the confrontation or released the officers’ names.



Three Philadelphia police officers remain in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after being shot late Saturday during a shootout with a man in the city’s Wynnefield section, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Eric Franks, died after the exchange of gunfire.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at North 54th and Arlington streets. Police say there was a confrontation with Franks, during which he shoved a sergeant. When officers tried to arrest him, police say Franks drew his weapon and fired at them.

Investigators said a 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene and Franks had a permit to carry. Four officers returned fire, according to police.

The officers who were shot include a 39-year-old sergeant who is married with children, a 43-year-old officer, and a 30-year-old officer. A fourth officer, age 21, also returned fire but was not reported injured.

What they're saying:

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said Saturday, "I want you all, Philadelphia, to think about the sacrifice that they make on a daily basis, and I want you to keep them in prayer."

Franks is described by community members as a businessman, a Marine veteran, a former firefighter with the Philadelphia Fire Department, a community advocate, and a member of the 54th Street Business Association.

"He was a huge part of this community and that’s just horrible that he was taken away," said Lesa Dolison of Wynnefield.

Herbert Smith of Wynnefield said, "A good man. I don’t like what happened last night, but there’s nothing I can do about it but pray for him and his family."

The Philadelphia Fire Department posted on social media, "The Philadelphia Fire Department stands in full solidarity with Philadelphia Police following last night's shooting of three officers in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with the officers and their families."

What we don't know:

The officers’ identities have not been released at this time.

Authorities have not shared any connection between the initial call and Franks.