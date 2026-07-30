Philadelphia man among 2 suspects sought in Washington Township card shop burglaries

The Brief Washington Township Police have issued an arrest warrant for Rafael A. Gordian, 31, of Philadelphia. Gordian is accused of targeting Pokémon cards in two break-ins at Frank’s Card Shop on Route 42. Police are asking for help identifying a second suspect seen with Gordian.



Police in Washington Township are searching for a Philadelphia man who they say was part of a duo that broke into a local card shop.

What we know:

Rafael A. Gordian, 31, and another unidentified man are accused of smashing the front window of Frank's Card Shop on July 1. The pair returned to the small business over a week later armed with a hammer, but failed to get inside.

Rafael A. Gordian, 31, is being sought by police in connection to a set of burglaries at Frank's Card Shop in Washington Township.

Gordian, a Philadelphia resident, was driving a red Ford Taurus with a Pennsylvania license plate during both incidents, police said.

Gordian faces charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and attempted burglary.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking the public to review surveillance images of the second suspect and come forward with any information about his identity or whereabouts.

The second suspect, who has not been identified, wore a gray and black hooded sweatshirt and carried a hammer and a trash bag during both break-ins.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if any stolen items have been recovered or if there are additional suspects involved.