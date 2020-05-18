Suspect in custody following police chase in Philadelphia

A suspect is in custody following a police chase in Philadelphia.

The chase started around 10 p.m. Monday night in West Mount Airy. The intense pursuit went throughout residential city streets and the suspect took off on foot at one point. The suspect was taken into custody near Rising Sun Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and no word on what led to the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

