Suspect in custody for groping 7 women while riding bike around Philadelphia: police

A rash of indecent assaults on the streets of Philadelphia prompted an investigation that has ended with a suspect in police custody.

Police say at least seven women were groped from behind by a suspect riding past them on a green bicycle.

All the incidents unfolded over the course of just two days:

August 6

5:00 a.m. on the 1700 block of South Broad Street

10:25 a.m. on the 1700 block of South Broad Street

6:20 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Passyunk Avenue

August 7

8:55 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 22nd Street

10:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Pine Street

3:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Walnut Street

3:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of Walnut Street

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, was arrested Tuesday, according to authorities.