Suspect in custody for groping 7 women while riding bike around Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A rash of indecent assaults on the streets of Philadelphia prompted an investigation that has ended with a suspect in police custody.
Police say at least seven women were groped from behind by a suspect riding past them on a green bicycle.
All the incidents unfolded over the course of just two days:
August 6
- 5:00 a.m. on the 1700 block of South Broad Street
- 10:25 a.m. on the 1700 block of South Broad Street
- 6:20 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Passyunk Avenue
August 7
- 8:55 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 22nd Street
- 10:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Pine Street
- 3:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Walnut Street
- 3:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of Walnut Street
The suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, was arrested Tuesday, according to authorities.