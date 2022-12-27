Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged with murder after man found fatally shot in Center City hotel on Christmas, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Mehkial Heredia, 24, has been charged with murder, burglary and posession of an instrument of crime in connection with the deadly shooting of a man inside a Center City hotel. 

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel on Christmas. 

According to police, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. 

Authorities say officers responded to the 200 block of N 17th Street, a Sheraton Hotel, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. 

Police say the man had a single gunshot wound to the forehead and medics pronounced him dead on scene at 3:19 p.m. 

Heredia was taken into police custody on Monday around 12:25 p.m., per officials. 

No additional information was released by police at this time. 

