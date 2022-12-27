Suspect charged with murder after man found fatally shot in Center City hotel on Christmas, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel on Christmas.
According to police, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime.
Authorities say officers responded to the 200 block of N 17th Street, a Sheraton Hotel, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the man had a single gunshot wound to the forehead and medics pronounced him dead on scene at 3:19 p.m.
Heredia was taken into police custody on Monday around 12:25 p.m., per officials.
No additional information was released by police at this time.
