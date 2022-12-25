Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Christmas killing: Police say man shot dead inside Center City hotel

By FOX 29 Staff
Man shot in the head inside Center City hotel

A man is dead after police say a shooting erupted inside a hotel in Center City on Christmas Day.

PHILADELPHIA - Another Christmas shooting in Philadelphia has claimed the life of a man, and sparked a death investigation.

Police say they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside the Sheraton hotel on the 200 block of North 17th Street in Logan Square just before 3 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medics.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was live on the scene that unfolded across from a nativity scene display outside Philadelphia's Archdiocese headquarters.

Police say no weapon has been recovered, and no arrests made.

The deadly shooting comes just hours after another man was shot dead during a triple shooting in Hunting Park.