Suspect sought after firing into car on Halloween night in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect who was captured firing into a vehicle on Halloween night. Police say the shooting happened during an argument on the 8000 block of Frankford Ave. At least one person was struck by the gunfire. Their condition is unknown at this time.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man captured on camera firing into a vehicle during an argument on Halloween night.

What we know:

Investigators say the brazen shooting happened on the 8000 block of Frankford Avenue in Holmesburg on Halloween night.

Video shows the suspect with his back facing the vehicle suddenly turn around and fire at least one shot into a Hyundai Tucson.

Other people near the car back away as the vehicle speeds off. Police say one person inside the car was struck by the gunfire.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim who was struck by gunfire was not immediately shared by police.

Investigators have not said what argument preceded the shooting.

What you can do:

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a distinctive green and blue jacket with the word ‘Supreme’ on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.