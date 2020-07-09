Suspect sought after Wilmington church burglarized overnight

UPDATE: Man charged with taking kitchen appliances, food from Wilmington church

Police in Delaware are searching for a man accused of burglarized a Wilmington-area church of food and kitchen equipment on the eve of Independence Day.

Authorities say the incident happened at St. Helena's Church on the 600 block of Philadelphia Pike.

Surveillance footage shows the man enter the just church just after midnight and spend three hours inside loading kitchen appliances and food onto an industrial cart owned by the church.

A church worker who did not want to be identified told Fox 29 that the food and equipment are used for charitable events held by the church.

"The whole thing is surprising to me. Basically we don't have that kind of trouble around here normally," Joe Meloro said. He owns an ice cream shop next to St. Helenas.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced churches and other places of worship to shutter, parishioners tell FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that St. Helena's campus has been quiet.

"I can see robbing any of the other stores but one that is always helping the community that is really hitting low," Kathy Wise said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 302-365-8414 or email tips to Scott.Mauchin@delaware.gov.

