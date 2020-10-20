Suspect sought in armed robbery of Center City mini-mart
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a man they say robbed a mini-mart at gunpoint over the weekend.
The incident occurred early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m., at the QQ Mart on the 1200 block of Race Street.
Police say the suspect was at the register when he pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
The clerk complied, removing the register drawer and placing it on the counter.
After taking approximately $300 from the drawer, the suspect fled the store.
Police have described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 30-years-old. He stands 5'10" and was described as having a "droopy" left eye.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.
