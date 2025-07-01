District Council 33 goes on strike after not reaching deal with City of Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia’s largest union, District Council 33, has not reached a deal with the city, prompting an immediate strike.

What we know:

Contract negotiations resumed at 8 p.m. Monday as the threat of a strike to begin at midnight loomed.

Despite Mayor Cherelle Parker touting the city's latest contract offer over the weekend, as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, a deal has not been reached.

DC 33 is now on strike until the union and the city can agree on a contract.

The mayor said the previous offer would have given District Council 33 the largest pay raise that a Philly mayor has ever extended in their first term in over 30 years.

In her first year alone, Parker said the city and the union agreed to a 5% pay increase – the largest one-year wage bump that the union has seen in three decades.

"For an average District Council 33 worker, that means an average annual pay increase of $2,383," Parker said. "If the workforce of District Council 33 accepts the proposal that we have already put on the table for them, their pay increase will total over 12%."

Parker doubled down on Monday, saying the city remains at the negotiating table and believed their offer was "fair and fiscally responsible."

However, Mayor Parker's offer was not enough.

The DC 33 union encompasses more than 9,000 Philadelphia City workers.

These hard workers include sanitation employees, crossing guards, rec center employees, library workers, 911 dispatch operators and more.

The strike comes just before one of Philadelphia's most popular holidays – Independence Day – when thousands will gather in the city to celebrate.

Mayor Parker and city leaders gathered Monday to provide an update on the ongoing contract negotiations with DC33.

They put together this contingency plan in the event that a strike would begin.

As pressure to get a deal done before the upcoming holiday mounts, District Council 33 members have stood firm on their demands for better wages and pensions.