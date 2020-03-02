Suspect sought in shootout with FBI agents, standoff situation in Reading
READING, Pa. - US Attorney William McSwain says a shootout between FBI investigators and a person of interest sparked a dayslong standoff in Berks County on Monday.
According to McSwain, authorities are searching for 37-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez. FBI agents overnight Sunday approached Vega-Rodriguez about an ongoing investigation when he reportedly began firing on agents.
Authorities believed Vega-Rodriguez ran into a home on Gordon Street where Monday's standoff unfolded. Agents searched the home and did not find Vega-Rodriguez inside.
Investigators are now broadening their search, according to McSwain. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Vega-Rodriguez is described as a balding man, approximately 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with tattoos on his left arm and hand.
