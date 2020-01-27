Suspect surrenders after $500K worth of jewelry stolen from Allen Iverson

article

A suspect has surrendered after sources say he stole $500,000 in jewelry from former NBA star Allen Iverson at a Center City hotel.

The theft occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sofitel Hotel on South 20th Street.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports that the 21-year-old college student surrendered to Warminster police overnight after his photo aired on several local news stations.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect. It's unclear what charges he faces at this time.

