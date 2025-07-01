Expand / Collapse search

Suspect, vehicle sought after Philly school safety officer shot near Dave & Buster's: police

Published  July 1, 2025
The Philadelphia police have released images of the vehicle sought for a shooting incident that left a school safety officer shot.

The Brief

    • A Philadelphia school safety officer was shot multiple times near Dave & Buster's Sunday morning.
    • Philly police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident between a white Hyundai and a black pickup truck that occurred on I-95.
    • Authorities are focusing their search on a specific vehicle and suspect description.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are urgently seeking the public's help to locate a suspect involved in the shooting of a school safety officer, who remains in critical condition. 

What we know:

The shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. on the 300 block of North Columbus Boulevard. 

The victim, a 68-year-old school safety officer and retired Philadelphia police officer, was returning from a shift at a school when he was flagged down in a road rage incident. 

The suspect shot the officer, leaving him critically injured.

Police are searching for a white 2017-2019 Kia Sportage, which was last seen shortly after the shooting. 

The driver is described as a male with a bowl-style black haircut. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect to come forward.

What you can do:

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.

