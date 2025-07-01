Suspect, vehicle sought after Philly school safety officer shot near Dave & Buster's: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are urgently seeking the public's help to locate a suspect involved in the shooting of a school safety officer, who remains in critical condition.
What we know:
The shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. on the 300 block of North Columbus Boulevard.
The victim, a 68-year-old school safety officer and retired Philadelphia police officer, was returning from a shift at a school when he was flagged down in a road rage incident.
The suspect shot the officer, leaving him critically injured.
Police are searching for a white 2017-2019 Kia Sportage, which was last seen shortly after the shooting.
The driver is described as a male with a bowl-style black haircut. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect to come forward.
What you can do:
Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.