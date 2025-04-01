Suspect wanted for assaulting woman, girl in Fishtown just days apart: police

The Brief The Special Victims Unit is investigating two separate incidents involving a woman and young girl. Both reported being assaulted by a man in the same area, just days apart. Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for both incidents.



A worrying development in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood after a suspect is still being sought for two different assaults reported by a woman and young girl.

What we know:

On March 25, a 36-year-old woman told police that a man pinched her butt as she put her son in the back of her car on the 1500 block of Palmer Street.

Three days later, a 13-year-old girl reported an assault just a block away on East Montgomery Avenue.

She told police that a man grabbed her from behind in a bear hug as she walked to school, but he fled when she started to scream.

What's next:

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect, who they believe may be the same in both assaults.

He is described as a man with a heavy build and beard, wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

What they're saying:

The girl is reportedly a student at AMY at James Martin on East Berks Street.

The middle school sent out a letter to families stating that a student reported they were "touched inappropriately" by a stranger on her way to school last week.