Chinatown home invasion: Police searching for suspect in armed assault

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home invasion that happened in Center City two weeks ago.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 20 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Winter Street.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was inside her apartment when she heard someone knocking on the lobby door.

When the woman opened the door, an unknown male armed with a knife forced his way inside her apartment while demanding money.

The suspect punched the woman several times in her face causing her to collapse to the floor.

Then, the suspect took her black purse which contained her identification and $200 before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where she was treated for swelling to her left cheek and forehead.

Police describe the suspect as a black male that 5 foot 10 inches, wearing a dark-colored knit hat, a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter