Motorcyclist killed in crash at Frankford Avenue and Benner Street in Philadelphia

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The Brief A 59-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash Friday evening in Philadelphia. Police said a motorcycle hit a Subaru as the Subaru was making a U-turn. The Subaru driver stayed at the scene and reported no injuries.



A 59-year-old motorcyclist died Friday evening after a crash involving a Subaru on Frankford Avenue, according to Philadelphia police.

What we know:

The crash happened Friday, May 29, at Frankford Avenue and Benner Street.

Police said a gray Subaru Forester was traveling south on Frankford Avenue and made a U-turn.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Frankford Avenue and struck the Subaru as it was making the U-turn, according to police.

A Philadelphia Fire Department medic unit pronounced the 59-year-old motorcycle operator dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Subaru remained at the scene. No injuries were reported by the Subaru driver.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.

No additional information about what led to the crash was immediately released.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is leading the investigation.