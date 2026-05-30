Motorcyclist killed in crash at Frankford Avenue and Benner Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 59-year-old motorcyclist died Friday evening after a crash involving a Subaru on Frankford Avenue, according to Philadelphia police.
What we know:
The crash happened Friday, May 29, at Frankford Avenue and Benner Street.
Police said a gray Subaru Forester was traveling south on Frankford Avenue and made a U-turn.
A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Frankford Avenue and struck the Subaru as it was making the U-turn, according to police.
A Philadelphia Fire Department medic unit pronounced the 59-year-old motorcycle operator dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Subaru remained at the scene. No injuries were reported by the Subaru driver.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.
No additional information about what led to the crash was immediately released.
What's next:
The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is leading the investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Philadelphia Police Department.