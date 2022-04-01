Suspects used pepper spray in armed robbery of Philadelphia daycare, police say

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Philadelphia daycare Friday where one of the suspects allegedly pepper sprayed a common where toddlers and staff were gathered.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Munchkins to Masterminds Daycare on the 5400 block of Girard Avenue around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say of 2-3 people stole an iPad from the school and sprayed pepper spray into a room where seven toddlers and two staff members were gathered.

Emergency medical responders were called to the school to evaluate the victims, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were reported immediately following the incident.

