Medical emergency leads to SUV crash in West Philly; driver critical, woman injured

The Brief A 76-year-old SUV taxi driver and a woman in her 30s were hospitalized after a crash at 56th and Lansdowne on Tuesday, June 23. Police say the SUV suddenly accelerated, hit the woman, then crashed into a building, possibly due to a medical emergency. The building was condemned and residents were forced to leave after utilities were shut off.



A 76-year-old SUV taxi driver and a woman in her 30s were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after a crash near 56th and Lansdowne on Tuesday, June 23, police say.

What we know:

At around 6:30 p.m., police say officers on foot patrol heard a nearby crash near 59th and Lansdowne and responded to investigate.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 30s injured after being struck by a car, according to Chief Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police say the 2016 white Ford Explorer SUV then crashed into a building on the corner.

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The driver of the SUV, a 76-year-old man, appeared to have had some sort of medical emergency, police say.

Both the woman and the driver were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford Explorer is currently listed in critical condition, while the pedestrian is reported in stable condition with neck and right-side pain.

Police say the vehicle was at a stop on 56th Street in the travel lane with its hazard lights and windshield wipers activated for several minutes before it partially pulled into a parking lane, and subsequently rolled onto the sidewalk.when it suddenly accelerated and then crashed into the building. They believe the medical emergency led to the sudden acceleration.

The building suffered significant damage and was condemned by Licenses and Inspections, according to police. PECO and PGW were on scene shutting off utilities, and residents needed to vacate.

Emergency crews responded quickly to secure the area and ensure the safety of residents and bystanders.

Representatives from the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) also responded to the scene and have deemed the struck property unsafe at this time. The investigation remains ongoing with CID.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the exact cause of the driver’s medical emergency.

The timeline for when residents might be allowed to return to the building is also unclear.