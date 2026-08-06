SEPTA to close 11th Street Station for yearlong project addressing accessibility

The Brief SEPTA will close 11th Street Station for one year starting September 5, 2026, to make it fully accessible. The $44 million project includes new elevators, lighting, and fare gates, with reopening set for August 30, 2027. Riders should use 8th Street or 13th Street Stations during the closure.



SEPTA will shut down 11th Street Station for a year beginning September 5, 2026, to start a major renovation that will make the busy Market-Frankford Line stop fully accessible, according to SEPTA officials.

What we know:

SEPTA says the closure will last from September 5, 2026, through August 30, 2027, with L trains bypassing the station and the concourse closed from 13th Street to 11th Street. More than 9,400 riders use the station each weekday.

The project will add two new elevators, making 11th Street Station fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other upgrades include new lighting, a communications system, employee bathroom, cashier booth, new floor and wall tiles, wayfinding signage, and structural repairs.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Renderings provided by SEPTA.

"We are excited to begin this work that will result in a better experience for riders of any ability who use this station," SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said. "We have made great strides in recent years to bring SEPTA closer to our commitment to make the system accessible to all."

SEPTA expects the 12-month closure to shorten the overall project by at least 10 months and save up to $3 million compared to a typical 35-month timeline.

SEPTA’s FY27 Budget includes funding for full-height fare gates at 13 stations, including 11th Street. At other stations where these gates were installed, fare evasion was cut roughly in half.

When 11th Street Station reopens, officials say any remaining construction will cause minimal disruption to riders.

Local perspective:

The project costs $44 million and is supported by a Federal Transit Administration All Stations Accessibility Program grant. By the time work is finished, 27 of 28 L stations will be fully accessible. SEPTA is investing more than $1 billion over the next 12 years to make Metro and Regional Rail stations accessible, with more than 95% of trips expected to go through accessible stations.

The typical duration for similar station upgrades is about 35 months, but SEPTA says closing the station for a full year will speed up the process and reduce costs.

The renovations are part of a broader push to make the entire system accessible, complementing recent improvements and investments across the network.