Taco Bell debuting Reaper Ranch tortilla chips made from one of world's hottest peppers

(FOX NEWS) -- Finally, there’s a chip for people who like the feeling of being on fire.

Taco Bell fans looking to give their taste buds a test of strength are getting some good news: The fast-food chain announced the addition of a new chip made from the Carolina Reaper pepper, which is often described as one of the world’s "hottest" peppers.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced the addition of Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips to the company’s line of retail tortilla chips. The other flavors in the line include Classic, Mild, Fire and Diablo, but the Reaper Ranch flavor promises to significantly turn up the heat, according to a press release shared with Fox News.

“The Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips may look like traditional chips but, be warned, they are packed with more heat than meets the eye,” the press release states.

The Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips join Taco Bell's retail chip line-up. (Taco Bell)

“With spice hidden in every bite, fans will experience a cool blast of ranch before the Carolina Reaper pepper heat takes over. Snackers will be excited to find a flavor that sets their taste buds ablaze in the most delightful way in the new Taco Bell Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips,” the release continues.

“We’ve seen our fans incorporate chips into entrees, sprinkled on salads and, of course, enjoyed as the best grab-and-go snack,” claims Jennifer Arnoldt, Taco Bell's senior director of retail engagement and experience. “No one expected us to come out with a flavor hotter than Diablo, and we’re excited to show our fans that we’re constantly innovating when it comes to giving them access to the Taco Bell flavors they know and love in unique and unexpected new ways.”

The limited-edition flavor is said to be available at major retailers, including 7-Eleven and Walmart, starting Tuesday.

