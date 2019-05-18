Taco Bell is opening a taco-themed hotel and resort

Taco Bell is opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening.

Starting on Aug. 9, fans of the fast-food chain looking to get away from it all can book a room at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, Calif. According to Taco Bell, the hotel will offer several unique menu items that will only be available at the hotel. It will only be open for a limited time, however.

"Get ready for 'Bell'hops and Baja Blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties, because the Taco Bell Hotel is coming and will give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime," reps for the chain said in a press release obtained by Fox News.

"From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reimagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans. Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist, making this the flavor-filled getaway of 2019," the statement continued.

The hotel and resort will also reportedly feature a "not-to-miss gift shop," which will offer exclusive apparel. There will also be an onsite salon which will offer Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hairstyles options.

The release continued, "from a Forever 21 fashion line to weddings in the Las Vegas flagship Cantina, Taco Bell has long been surprising and delighting fans with unexpected ways to celebrate their love for the brand. At The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, fans will experience something even bigger and bolder, from design and entertainment to craveable food and beyond."

Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg called the hotel "the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date."

The resort will start accepting reservations in June. Eager fans can check out the hotel's web page here.

