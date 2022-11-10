Takeoff memorial: Fans pack State Farm Arena to remember Migos member

Fans of late Migos member Takeoff, killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, are gathering at State Farm Arena for a memorial service on Friday.

In addition to his bandmates Quavo and Offset, who are also relatives, celebrities are expected to appear and perform at the celebration of life.

Tickets were open to Georgia residents and quickly sold out.

Here’s what we know about the event on Friday and the investigation of Takeoff’s death.

When, where is Takeoff’s funeral?

A celebration will be held at noon Friday in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where Takeoff not only performed but also came as a fan to watch the Hawks.

"Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today," a press release from Quality Control Music and Motown Records said.

Doors at the arena will open at 11 a.m. and officials recommend visitors get there early.

No photos or video will be allowed, and all devices will be checked in when you enter.

Guests can park for free at the arena's Ruby parking lot.

While no gifts or items can be left at or near the venue, Takeoff's family asks that fans donate to The Rocket Foundation, which supports community-based programs addressing gun violence and victims.

Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church will be officiating the services, the pastor announced on V103 on Monday.

Justin Bieber expected to perform at Takeoff memorial

Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff's memorial service this week, TMZ reported.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome led Justin Bieber to cancel multiple shows earlier this year because of the resulting facial paralysis.

Tickets are sold out.

When, where was Takeoff killed?

Takeoff, a Gwinnett County native and member of the popular group Migos along with Quavo and Offset, was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting at a Houston bowling alley. He was 28 years old.

The Houston Police Department said the rapper, whose name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed following a private party at a bowling alley in the Texas city shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

"I spoke to this young man's mother just an hour ago. Flew in here from out of town. I want everybody to understand the pain and suffering of a mother. Very tough," said Chief Finner. "And I told her, we stand with any victim of violence."

Videos of Takeoff shooting surface

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Quavo yelling for help after the shooting.

One video that likely will be combed over by police will be one that was obtained by TMZ.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

A video appears to show Quavo, one of the other members of Migos, getting into a heated argument with someone, and Takeoff is not too far away from him. Top-rated boxer, Shakur Stevenson also appears to be seen standing next to Takeoff.

In the video, a discussion about basketball can be heard, and someone says "I don’t get down like that."

Moments later, the camera appears to be moving away from the crowds just seconds before the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard. People are seen fleeing from the area. At least 10 shots can be heard being fired in the video.

A second video appears to show Quavo in a heated discussion with someone as Takeoff and boxer, Shakur Stevenson, stand nearby. The conversation turns to basketball and someone, possibly Quavo, says "I don’t get down like that."

Quavo appears to move behind the potentially armed man and then several shots are heard. The crowd quickly disperses. At least 10 shots could be heard being fired in the video.

There is no definitive proof that the man seen in the video was one of the two people who fired shots that killed Takeoff.

Houston police say they have seen the video and are working to identify the man. They have deemed him a person of interest.

Houston nurse tried to save Takeoff’s life

A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.

"I was scared, but I had to go," said the woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I could not have lived with myself if I knew I had the equipment to save his life and I didn't act on it."

Within minutes, the nurse ran towards the scene and screamed, "I’m a nurse!" while approaching the scene. People directed her to where Takeoff was on the ground – she first heard a man, later identified as Takeoff’s uncle and bandmate Quavo, screaming.

"I thought that’s the victim, he's down," she said. "But when I got there, I looked at him (Takeoff)...his head was up, and his eyes were rolled back, fixed. I checked his pulse, his carotid pulse...the uncle was very distraught. After I told him, ‘no,’ I started crying, and he grabbed me, and he was like, ‘please,’ and I started bawling."

Takeoff remembered fondly

Takeoff was the youngest of the three members of Migos and was viewed as the most laid back member.

He didn't appear in headlines at the rate of Offset, who is married to Cardi B, and he wasn't in high demand as a featured act on top 10 tracks like Quavo, who has been featured with Post Malone, DJ Khaled and Drake.

Sherri Manning said she taught Takeoff in the fourth grade at Simonton Elementary in Lawrenceville. She did not know he had become a famous rapper until the report about his death. Manning has fond memories of Takeoff.

"It just saddens me that I hear about tragedies that happen with them because when I know them, they're so full of potential," she said.

Music industry remembers Takeoff

The fatal shooting of the Migos rapper rocked the rap and music world, with many paying their respects on social media to the influential artist.

Many paid their respects on social media including Atlanta native and rapper T.I.

It's a huge loss for the city. It's a huge loss for hip hop as a whole, but together collectively we'll get through it," TI said.

DJ Drama told FOX 5 that Takeoff was a "stable of Atlanta culture" and part of one of the greatest hip hop groups of all time.

"Takeoff was one of the most humble, down-to-earth, minded-his-business, stayed-out-of-the-way guys that you'll ever meet, especially within this industry that's so boisterous and aggressive and so arrogant at times, Drama said.

Tributes to Takeoff

A mural in honor of Migos rapper Takeoff now sits on the Atlanta BeltLine after his death.

Armondo Monoletti said he set out at 1 a.m. and spent four hours painting Takeoff’s image. He says he was celebrating Takeoff’s creative spirit while he worked.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens posted a video to his Instagram account remembering Takeoff as an important cultural icon to the city and to hip hop.

"Takeoff is that member in the middle between two iconic brothers. Boisterous and big personalities in Quavo and Offset, and Takeoff was humble quiet and introspective," Mayor Dickens said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.