Important changes are coming to SEPTA Key for Regional Rail riders.

Starting Monday, on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers with Key Cards and senior citizen passes will tap to exit at designated turnstiles at Jefferson Station.

Around half of the turnstiles will be included in the program, and new signage will direct customers to the "tap to exit" turnstiles.

There will be no change for customers who use other fare products.

Customers with magnetic stripe passes can swipe to exit at any turnstile. Those with paper tickets can continue to use turnstiles that are not designated for tap to exit.

Following the Jefferson Station rollout, SEPTA plans to implement tap to exit at the other four Center City Regional Rail stations.

SEPTA officials said the change will help customers prepare for the full implementation of SEPTA Key on Regional Rail. Once fully implemented, tapping in and out will be required at the gated Center City stations.

Transit officials said the move will ensure customers are paying the correct fare based on the TrailPass they have purchased and eventually, for single-ride fares paid for via Travel Wallet.

Key Ambassadors will continue to assist customers during the transition, according to SEPTA.

For more information about the tap to exit program at Jefferson Station, see here.

