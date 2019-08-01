What to do if your SEPTA Key expired this week

Commuters heading to work Thursday morning may need to get their hands on a new SEPTA Key Card as some of the first cards issued expired.

The cards were issued as part of the early adopter's program in the summer of 2016 and expired on Wednesday, July 31.

Customers who have registered their key cards can transfer travel wallet funds and unused one-day passes onto new key cards.

If you have not registered your key card, you need to do so to ensure you will be able to transfer unused balances.

It only takes a few minutes to register your key card online at SeptaKey.org or by calling the SEPTA Key customer call center at (855) 567-3782.

Once you transfer over the money, you’ll need a new card, which you can purchase at any station fare kiosk or SEPTA sales location.