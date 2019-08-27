Target accepting trade-ins of used car seats in exchange for discount coupon

For 10 days in September, Target will be facilitating a car seat trade-in for a discount coupon at all of its stores as part of an initiative geared toward environmental responsibility and sustainability.

“As our guests increasingly look for products and experiences that are good for them, their families and the planet, we are making it easy to have a positive impact on the environment,” an announcement from the company reads.

Target introduced the first car seat trade-in program in April 2016, and since then, the company has recycled half-a-million car seats with the help of its partner, Waste Management.

As a result of trade-in programs, Target has recycled more than 11.9 million pounds of materials to date.

From Sept. 3-13, Target will be accepting trade-ins of old car seats at all of its stores. There’s no limit on what kind of car seat will be accepted. Target will take them all, even if damaged or no longer in production.

“Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged," the company said.

Those interested will need to bring their car seats to Guest Services, where they will receive a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, stroller or other select baby gear. The coupon will be valid until Sept. 14, 2019.