Target limiting quantities of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes per customer

Target’s CEO says the retailer has started to limit the number of items such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes that each customer can purchase as the new coronavirus continues to spread in the United States.

In a note to guests Tuesday, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the new policy, which started over the weekend, allows more customers to get what they need.

A sign on the shelves at a Target store in Eden Prairie, Minnesota informed customers that “due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant, wipes, hand sanitizers and hand and face wipes to 6 per guest.”

Cornell added Target is working to keep up demand for medicine, cleaning products, pantry stock-up items and are restocking stores as quickly as possible. Stores are also increasing staff for their Order Pickup and Drive Up services.

As the number of cases of coronavirus continue to rise, Target is taking a page from Costco's book and temporarily stopping food sampling. Store employees will also be cleaning surfaces, checklanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes, Cornell said.

