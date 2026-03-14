Families celebrate Irish heritage ahead of Saint Patrick's Day Parade

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The Brief The Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday at 16th Street & JFK Boulevard, ending at Independence Mall. More than 200 groups, including 25 dance schools, will participate. This year's theme celebrates 250 years of Irish contributions to America.



Families across the Delaware Valley are already celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day, with the city’s annual parade set to showcase Irish culture, music, and tradition on Sunday.

Families celebrate Irish heritage ahead of parade

What we know:

The Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. Sunday at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, marching down Market Street to Independence Mall, according to parade organizers.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the route, with more than 200 groups and 25 dance schools set to perform. Michael Bradley, parade organizer, said, "We’re ready to go."

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What they're saying:

The parade is known for its lively music and dance performances. Maddie Magee, a young dancer from the McDade Cara School of Irish Dance, said she likes the color green, "Because the leprechaun wears green." Mae O’Brien, also a dancer, said she enjoys the parade because, "There’s a lot of people."

For many families, the parade is a cherished tradition. Sally O’Brien, whose granddaughters are dancing, said, "It’s very heartwarming because my daughter danced since she was in first grade, and one of those were her daughters, and it’s just life repeating itself. I love it. I absolutely love it."

The Yard Pub in Havertown is another hub for festivities, with Tom Rafferty, co-owner, saying, "You know we’re proud to be the Havertown headquarters for the Irish festivities."

The backstory:

The parade’s theme this year is 250 years of Irish contributions to America. Michael Bradley said, "My family all came from Ireland, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our heritage and religion and then when you see all the children come up and go through this like they are, you’re just continuing that tradition so it’s very important to me personally."

For some, the celebration is tied to family milestones. Carol Halloran said, "Not only is it a great celebration of Ireland. It is also my sister, my late sister’s, birthday. So, it’s very special. My dad was born in Ireland and so we have these wonderful Gaelic traditions on St. Patrick’s Day every year."

Many young dancers look forward to the parade each year. Claire Murtaugh said, "I’ve been doing the St. Patrick’s Day parade since I started dancing and I remember doing it when I was very little and getting to walk with the little kids, so cool for me." She added, "I think it’s such a cool tradition to get to share with people and get to share my love of it with everyone else."

The parade is a highlight for families and a way to pass down Irish traditions to new generations.

What's next:

The parade will take place Sunday, with large crowds and special guests, including the Prime Minister of Ireland, expected to attend. Organizers encourage everyone to come out and celebrate.