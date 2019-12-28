Taxi driver critical after being shot during attempted robbery in Mantua

Police are investigating after a cab driver was shot during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia's Mantua section on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the 400 block of North 37th Street.

Police said cash was in the 53-year-old driver's hand when he was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A taxi driver is critically injured after being shot during an attempted robbery in Mantua.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.