Taylor Swift achieves billionaire status amid new romance, record-breaking tour and '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift is in her billionaire era.

Swift's net worth has surpassed $1 billion, with The Eras Tour and her recent rerecorded albums pushing the pop star to a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The "1989" singer-songwriter is one of the few musicians to achieve this financial feat with just music releases and performances, the outlet reported. A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift, 33, opened The Eras Tour in Arizona back in March. She traveled across the U.S. throughout the summer, wrapping up the first leg of the tour in August in Los Angeles. The tour itself, which will include international stops, is projected to bring in $1.5 billion, depending on ticket prices, Forbes reported.

However, the "Midnights" singer-songwriter didn't stop there. Swift also chose to release her concert film only in theaters. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" premiered on Oct. 13 and brought in $92.8 million on its opening weekend.

It’s easily the biggest opening of all time for a concert film, and, not accounting for inflation, surpassed the $73 million that "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" earned in 2011. In today’s dollars, that would be around $102 million.

Swift has also chosen to rerecord her first six albums in order to own the rights to her entire catalog. She has released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" this year alone. Swift previously released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" in 2021.

Amid her career success, Swift has also jumped head-first into the dating scene. The "Cruel Summer" star has been dominating headlines, and NFL coverage, since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce . After he attended the Kansas City stop of The Eras Tour, Swift began appearing at Kelce's games.

She attended her first NFL game on Sept. 24 and was photographed sitting with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. Since then, the pop star has been spotted at a handful of additional games, including the Chiefs' latest win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Swift and Kelce have also been photographed on dinner dates out in New York City as the two have been getting to know each other.

Kelce's parents seem smitten with Swift as well. Ed Kelce gushed about the "girl next door" after he was photographed with Swift at one of Travis' football games.

"She's very down to earth, very genuine," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She doesn't put on airs or anything like that. ... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

He added, "I mean, she's been, you know, performing for huge crowds for over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded, and so normal ... I mean, I hate to use that word. But other people aren't."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.










