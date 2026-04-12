Warning period begins Monday for speed cameras on Route 13 in Northeast Philly

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The Brief A 60-day warning period for new automated speed enforcement cameras along a stretch of Route 13 will begin Monday, April 13. During the warning phase, drivers will not receive fines. Instead, they will be issued warning notices by mail if they are recorded speeding. Officials say the program is designed to improve safety and reduce crashes.



A 60-day warning period for new automated speed enforcement cameras along a stretch of Route 13 will begin Monday, April 13, the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) announced.

During the warning phase, drivers will not receive fines. Instead, they will be issued warning notices by mail if they are recorded speeding.

What they're saying:

Officials say the program is designed to improve safety and reduce crashes.

"Speed enforcement cameras are critically important tools that have dramatically reduced speeding along Roosevelt Boulevard by 95%," Rich Lazer, executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority said in a statement. "This program is about improving public safety and saving lives."

The enforcement corridor includes multiple camera locations along Frankford Avenue and nearby streets, where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, according to the PPA. Once enforcement begins, drivers traveling 11 mph over the limit will receive fines ranging from $100 to $150 depending on speed.

Full ticketing will begin on June 12 at 12:01 a.m.

City officials say the program builds on similar camera systems already in place along Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street, which they say have helped reduce speeding and improve safety.