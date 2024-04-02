Taylor Swift is officially part of the Forbes annual billionaires list

article

Taylor Swift made her debut on Forbes’ yearly billionaires rankings.

Forbes reported Tuesday the pop star’s personal fortune amounted to an estimated $1.1 billion. That figure put her at No. 2,545 in the rankings.

In total, 2,781 people have a net worth of at least 10 figures, according to the magazine. The holdings of those individuals were reportedly worth a collective $14.2 trillion.

Swift achieved the status from the success of her music and concerts , according to Forbes.

She embarked on the international leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour that showcases songs from her large music catalog in August.

The world tour has brought her $190 million after taxes so far, according to the outlet.

In December, Pollstar reported the Eras Tour produced a gross of $1.04 billion over the 12-month period ending Nov. 15. It suggested the production could wind up generating $2.165 billion total.

The singer’s real estate also reportedly contributed to her $1.1 billion net worth.

Forbes and other outlets have associated her with the "three-comma club" since October.

Swift had numerous other wins in the past year or so, including the release of a record-setting concert film, becoming Time’s Person of the Year and scoring two more Grammy awards.

In addition to Swift , over 260 others received spots on the Forbes ranking of global billionaires for the first time, according to the magazine.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, reigned supreme out of all the world’s billionaires with his $233 billion net worth. He and two other familiar faces — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — formed the top three.

The three of them together are worth $622 billion, according to the outlet.

