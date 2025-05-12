Taylor Swift spotted in Philadelphia with Travis Kelce on Mother's Day

The Brief Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen spending Mother's Day in Philadelphia with the Kelce family. It was the first time the couple had been spotted in public for nearly two months. Swifties couldn't contain their excitement after the rare sighting.



Could Taylor Swift be back in her Philly era, or is that just our "Wildest Dream?"

What we know:

The pop superstar made her way back home to celebrate Mother's Day with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his family, according to viral fan photos posted online over the weekend.

Taylor and Travis reportedly enjoyed a Mother's Day brunch with Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce at Talula's Garden in Center City on Sunday.

The couple's rare sighting comes nearly two months after their last public outing in New York City on March 14, according to People Magazine.

What they're saying:

Swifties quickly flooded the comments of the now-viral post that showed the couple out and about in public.

Some fans praised the singer for spending the holiday with Travis' family.

"Kylie and Taylor made mama Kelce Mother’s Day wish come true."

"I love that Auntie Tay is spending Mother's Day with baby Finn."

While others were just happy to see the two pictured together again.

"I MISSED TAYVIS PICTURES SO MUCH,"

"EVERYBODY WAKE UP NEW TAYVIS PICTURES DROPPED."