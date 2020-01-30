Teacher can't hide excitement as student admitted to Georgia Tech

High school senior Max Pacheco surprised his favorite teacher with the news of his acceptance to Georgia Institute of Technology and her reaction was priceless.

In a video recorded by a friend and posted to Twitter on January 21, Pacheco can be seen walking into a classroom while holding a bouquet of flowers as he approaches his teacher and says, “so, I got you a little something.”

He then tells his teacher, Dr Green, that over the weekend he had been admitted to Georgia Institute of Technology, and Dr Green proceeds to cheer excitedly as she embraces him with a tender hug. “Oh my god, you got into Tech!” she rejoices, while she hugs Pacheco.

“I told this specific teacher because she was the one that wrote my recommendation letter for Tech. She is also one of the teachers that I have developed a strong relationship with,” Pacheco told Storyful.

Dr. Green was Pacheco’s AP Spanish teacher at South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, and the two also see each other outside of school at church. Green said she liked Pacheco’s ability to work with others, his warm heart and his confidence, while Pacheco noted Green’s patience, impressive experience and genuine care for her students.

Pacheco told Storyful he had been dreaming of attending Georgia Institute of Technology since he was a little boy and plans to study mechanical engineering when he begins school in the fall. “There was honestly no better choice and I am so happy to tackle the next four years at Tech,” he said.