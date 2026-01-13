Teen fatally shot in Philadelphia Chipotle bathroom identified, 3 suspects sought: police

The Brief Khyon Smith-Tate, 16, was found shot to death in the bathroom of a Chipotle Mexican Grill on Monday night. Police believe the shooting unfolded in the bathroom, just after the victim and another person asked for the key. Investigators are searching for three suspects around 16-17-years-old.



Investigators have identified a 16-year-old boy who they say was found fatally shot in the bathroom of a Chipotle on Temple University's campus Monday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Chipotle Mexican Grill on the 1100 block of Montgomery Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police say 16-year-old Khyon Smith-Tate was found in the bathroom of the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Smith-Tate and another person entered the restaurant together and asked for the key to the bathroom just before the deadly shooting.

Police found one spent shell casing in the bathroom, leading investigators to believe that's where the shooting happened. No arrests have been reported.

What's next:

Investigators are searching for three Black teenage boys who were all wearing backpacks at the time of the deadly shooting, according to police.