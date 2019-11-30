Teen girl, 16, shot dead in North Philadelphia; suspect randomly shooting gun, police say

A teenage girl is dead in North Philadelphia after she was shot Saturday.

Fatal shooting at W. Sedgley and N 22nd Street.

Authorities say officers responded to North 22nd Street and West Sedgley Avenue Saturday afternoon, just before 4:45 for a reported shooting.

The responding officers found 16-year-old Ceani Smalls, of North Philadelphia, shot in the shoulder.

Smalls was rushed to Temple University Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter explained 41-year-old Robert Ross Jamieson, also of North Philadelphia, was randomly firing a gun as Smalls was exiting a bus.

Acting Commissioner Coulter stated Jamieson fired at least 14 times. He was apprehended at the scene. The weapon was recovered.

Jamieson has been charged with Murder, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Violation of Uniform Firearm Act-Former Convict and other charges.