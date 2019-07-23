Teen girls steal beer from gas station multiple times

article

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two teenage girls who have been stealing beer from a QT gas station in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the two female suspects stole five cases of Modelo beer from the gas station in the 120 block of West Bonds Ranch Road. The suspects stole beer from the QT gas station on Monday, July 1, on Thursday, the Fourth of July, and Tuesday, July 9.

The suspects would exit out of a side door without paying for the cases of beer.

Both suspects are believed to be between 17–21 years old, according to police. They were seen leaving the gas station in both a white BMW and a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-3193.