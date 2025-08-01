Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside North Philadelphia church

The Brief A teen has died after police say he was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and face outside of a North Philadelphia church Friday morning. A short time after the shooting, police say two other teenagers showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the other teens is listed in critical condition. The other was stable with a gunshot wound to the leg.



Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead and two others injured in North Philadelphia Friday morning.

The shooting happened in front of a church.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 1700 block of West Huntingdon Street just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

When police arrived on the scene they found a teen laying on the street in front of a church suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and face.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say two other teens later showed up to a hospital after the shooting in a private vehicle. One was unconscious and was listed in critical condition.

The other, a 16-year-old boy, was listed in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released at this time.

Dig deeper:

Police say two spent shell casings were found just a few feet away from where the deceased victim collapsed.

Investigators also say the incident was captured on real-time crime cameras and captured the victim walking with two other males westbound on the 1700 block of Huntingdon. When the shots were fired, the other two males can be seen running eastbound on Huntingdon.

Police say those two males were wearing dark-colored clothing, gloves, and masks.