Teen raises money for autism and healthcare workers at Chestnut Hill Hospital

Regent Walden, 16, of Plymouth Meeting documented his eight day running challenge this month to raise awareness for autism and support workers at Chestnut Hill Hospital who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10th grader, who has autism, is a member of the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School track team. Since the season was sidelined, he decided to pound the pavement for a good cause, running a total of 30 miles. He has collected over $1,200 in pledges.

"i know how they are working every single day and they're putting themselves at risk," he told FOX 29. "I just feel like it's amazing what Ii did, especially cuz how I have autism. I'm helping other people."

Regent delivered the cash to his favorite pizza place Cosimo's in Chestnut Hill. The pizzeria made and sent dozens of pizzas over to the hospital for employees. Co-owner Enzo Mandarano has known Regent for 10 years and was overwhelmed by the teen's gesture. Cosimo's donated an additional $500 to the teen's cause, bringing his total to $1,725.

His mom couldn't be more proud.

"What we love about Regent and we always say this, he's so authentic, and he really speaks form where his heart it. He's always been generous and empathetic," Angela Walden said.

