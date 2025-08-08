Teen's head grazed by bullet while standing in doorway of Philadelphia home

article

The Brief A teen is in stable condition after police say he was grazed in the head by gunfire as he stood in the doorway of a home in North Philadelphia. A second teen was standing nearby at the time of the shooting but was not injured. Police say four suspects were seen running away from the scene.



A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was grazed in the head by a bullet in North Phialdelphai late Thursday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the Johnson Home son the 2000 block of North 27th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was standing in the doorway when he was struck. A bullet also shattered the glass of the front door window.

A second teen was also standing near the victim but was not injured.

Investigators say 13 shots were fired. Police say they’re searching for five suspects who were seen running away from the scene.

What we don't know:

Police say they do not currently have a motive in the shooting and they are unsure if the victim was the intended target.