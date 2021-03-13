Temple police investigating reported sexual assault at off-campus residence
PHILADELPHIA - Temple University Police are searching for information after a female student reported being sexually assaulted inside an off-campus residence early Saturday morning.
The alleged assault happened inside a private residence on the 1200 block of North Broad Street, according to a social media post from Temple.
Campus police did not provide a description of a possible suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Temple University Police.
