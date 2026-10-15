Temple University investigating reported rape at off-campus housing

The Brief Temple Police say a rape was reported at off-campus residential housing on Saturday. Authorities have not shared details about the incident, and no arrests have been reported. The disturbing news comes on the heels of a bombshell rape investigation at Cornell University.



Temple University on Wednesday alerted students about a reported rape that happened over the weekend at off-campus housing.

What we know:

Temple's public safety crime log says the sexual assault was reported to have happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the University Village building on the 1700 block of North 10th Street.

The university addressed the disturbing report in a statement to the campus community on Wednesday, saying "Temple takes all reports of sexual assault seriously, whether they occur on or off campus."

"Because this incident occurred at a private, off-campus residence, it is being addressed through Temple's Student Conduct Code," the statement continued. "This process allows the University to investigate allegations and hold students accountable under university policy."

What they're saying:

For Temple students like Kristen Ebner-Lives, the allegations hit close to home. She lives in the University Village building where the sexual assault is reported to have happened, yet she found out about the incident from her mother.

"My mom found out on Facebook and called me about it today," Ebner-Lives said. "I didn't see anything from the school or emails or anything, and it definitely is worrying because a lot of people live here."

Temple says it issues a TU Alert for incidents or emergencies that pose an immediate threat or hazard on campus or within the university's patrol zone.

"After review of the totality of the information, the university did not determine there was an imminent risk to the university community," Temple's Executive Director of University Communications and Media Relations Steve Orbanek said.

What we don't know:

Details about the allegations and the incident itself remain limited as the investigation unfolds.

No arrests have been reported, and no suspects have been publicly identified by law enforcement.